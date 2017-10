SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a Los Lunas man after they say he raped a 12-year-old girl.

Santa Fe Police say 56-year-old Robert Serrano called the girl’s elementary school and identified himself as Pastor Marco. He told the school he was concerned the girl was being exploited on the internet.

However, when police visited the girl’s home, they found Serrano there. They say the girl said they were dating and she had sex with Serrano.

He was booked into jail on Friday.