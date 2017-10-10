New Mexico Dream Team launches ‘deportation defense hotline’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the DACA program ending and no new plan in place, local DACA recipients are banding together to try to prevent deportations.

The New Mexico Dream Team, which is made up of so-called “Dreamers” brought to the country illegally as children, have set up what they call a “deportation defense hotline.”

They want people to call in and report any interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, not only to track the activity of ICE in New Mexico, but also to help fight detention cases and deportation proceedings.

Gabriela Hernandez knows the impact personally. Her dad was deported when she was 15.

“He was going to the store one night. Pulled over because he skipped a stop sign, and so that caused separation of my family. I haven’t seen my father since then,” Hernandez said.

New Mexico currently has about 7,000 DACA recipients.

The number to call for the DACA hotline is 1-844-363-1423 extension 102.