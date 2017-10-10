Neighbors aim to keep BNSF from closing main road through town near Belen

Related Coverage Drivers beg for relief from train crossing delays near Belen

JARALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A new proposal by a heavyweight business could close a small Valencia County community’s main road through town.

After years of failed efforts by lawmakers to build a railroad overpass along Jarales Road south of Belen, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway company is now proposing a plan that would close the road entirely for cars.

About 40 neighbors met at the Jararles Community Tuesday night to talk about the proposal, many voicing concerns to local representatives. Several residents only recently heard of the proposal because of a newspaper article.

Valencia County Commissioner David Hyder called the proposal a “curveball” from BNSF, one that he says he heard of for the first time this summer during a July meeting.

“Telling us they want to add three to five more lines to the existing ones (across Jarales Road), so it would make it between six and eight lines all together, which would force a closure,” said Hyder.

Jarales Road was the focus of a KRQE News 13 Special Assigned in late 2016. Neighbors spoke out about the amount of rail traffic that continually blocked the road, and their desires for an overpass.

At the time, NMDOT Deputy Secretary Loren Hatch told KRQE News 13, “I’m optimistic that we can resolve this, it might not be something we can resolve next week, or next year, but we’ll get there.”

However, closing Jarales Road to motor vehicle traffic was never mentioned as an option that NMDOT or BNSF were considering.

Now, BNSF is pushing a closure. The road crosses at grade over three of BNSF’s lines in and out of the busy Belen train yard.

“Who do they think they are, you know?” asked Jarales-area resident Susan Cordova during the Tuesday community meeting.

While Jarales-area residents say they’re used to the railroad running freight past their homes, many say they now they feel like the railroad is about to run them over.

“It’s not getting closed, I’m not going to let it get closed,” said Tony Carrion, a Jarales-area resident.

Jarales Road, also known as State Road 109, is the main route north and south through the small community. It’s also a main route for residents driving to Belen, and emergency responders.

“It’s very critical, it would almost landlocked them into the Jarales southern part of Valencia County,” said Valencia County Commissioner David Hyder of potentially closing Jarales Road.

Hyder calls the proposal “frustrating.”

Of the roughly 40 people at the Tuesday community meeting, an overwhelming majority informally voted Tuesday to pursue building an overpass.

“There it is, everybody wants it open,” said Carrion. “It’s not going to die again like it has the last eight years, it is going to happen now.”

Neighbors just hope that BNSF won’t ignore them.

“That is a big hub for Valencia County, it does employee a lot of people, but we also don’t need them to come in and start shutting down roads just make it easier access for them, and cutting access for the citizens,” said Hyder.

NMDOT says the proposal was entirely made by BNSF, and was not the state’s idea. They say no decisions have been made, and more public input will be taken in the future.

As for cost, the state believes an overpass at Jarales Road would take $12 million to $15 million to build. Right now, the state has no money set aside for the project.

“The legislature’s not going to appropriate any money, we already know that, they don’t have it, so we’re going to have to do the work,” said Carrion.