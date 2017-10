ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A motorcycle owner is hoping the public can help recover his stolen bike.

His 2010 BMW was taken early Tuesday morning from an auto shop on Lomas near Louisiana where the bike’s owner works.

The shop’s surveillance cameras caught two guys lurking around throughout the night, then breaking in around 5 a.m. and making off with the bike.

