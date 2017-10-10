Mobile crisis team created to help authorities respond to behavioral health calls

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new initiative was announced Tuesday to help authorities respond to behavioral health calls.

The city and county are creating a mobile crisis team to respond to situations where a person is having a mental health crisis. It will be staffed with not only first responders, but also counselors from St. Martin’s HopeWorks. Their goal is to reduce trips to emergency rooms or jail.

“Where we will see the value is how people are treated and their continuity of care after these 911 calls,”

It could also reduce situations where officers have to use force. They hope to begin the new program next month.

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s