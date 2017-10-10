Mobile crisis team created to help authorities respond to behavioral health calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new initiative was announced Tuesday to help authorities respond to behavioral health calls.

The city and county are creating a mobile crisis team to respond to situations where a person is having a mental health crisis. It will be staffed with not only first responders, but also counselors from St. Martin’s HopeWorks. Their goal is to reduce trips to emergency rooms or jail.

“Where we will see the value is how people are treated and their continuity of care after these 911 calls,”

It could also reduce situations where officers have to use force. They hope to begin the new program next month.