Local art exhibit challenges visitors to interact with digital art work

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local art exhibition space is giving people a unique, interactive experience through digital artwork. It’s a one-of-a-kind exhibit that features the first artwork to use a touchscreen.

On Canyon Road in Santa Fe, where art is typically considered sculptures and paintings, Art House stands out from the rest. Their latest installation, Cyberbodies, showcases digital and electronic works of art designed to engage visitors.

“People are often pretty amazed by what is considered an art medium. These emerging technologies that are being embraced by artists are oftentimes surprising for visitors,” Helen Colton, Programs Director said.

Inside Art House, there are various rooms featuring digital works of art ranging from the 1960’s to contemporary pieces from today.

The collection includes some of the first algorithmic plotter drawings, digital animation and software-inspired pieces. There are also interactive works that use unique technology like virtual reality.

One of those pieces is the first touch screen video artwork called Deep Contact, made in the 1980s by Lynn Hershman.

Art House officials say the pieces are designed to challenge the visitor on how they interact with the piece itself.

“Cyberbodies really brings attention to how technology and computer-based systems are essentially an extension of ourselves. The design of the tools themselves and what we desire them to do for us,” said Colton.

Officials say they’re also unique in the way that they provide the opportunity for the public to see a private art collection.

“Art collectors, like museums, have a lot of their works in storage. They rely on artwork loans to museums or the ability to share their work in public spaces. So we are very fortunate that we have a public space in which we can share this work,” Mira Burack, Associate Director said.

The Cyberbodies exhibit will run through the end of the year and the collection also features one local artist.

