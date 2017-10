DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The La Plata County Airport may remodel parts of its terminal next year.

According to the Durango Herald, the remodel will improve the working conditions for airline staff and could make room for a new airline.

Officials say part of that money will come from an increase in airline rent and landing fees. This comes after a vote to build a new terminal failed last November.

The airport expects to spend $465,000.