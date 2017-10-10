Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A very chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. Breezy conditions early this morning will diminish through the day with light winds expected for most of the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate from stateline to stateline with no significant rain or snow chances. The cool air mass that was brought in by Monday’s cold front will hold over the state leaving afternoon highs anywhere from 5°-15° below average for this time of year. Those within the Albuquerque-metro area can expect o be in the low to mid-60s (at the warmest!)

NOTE: Hard Freeze Warning & Freeze Warning both set to expire at 9AM Tuesday for all of New Mexico.

WEDNESDAY: Quiet conditions will take hold midweek with sunshine and mild temperatures expected for all of us. Temperatures within the Rio Grande Valley will climb closer to seasonal averages – expect highs to top out in the low to mid-70s under a sunny sky. Winds do not look to be a factor on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Another day of sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected on Thursday with the Albuquerque area warming to the upper 70s & low 80s. Winds may be breezy at times… but no rain or snow is expected.