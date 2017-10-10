John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The storm system that delivered snow across the Northern Mountains has quickly lifted into the Midwest. In it’s wake, cooler air has settled into New Mexico. That cool air will not last long, as temperatures will moderate for Wednesday and continue warming Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies through the rest of the week and the weekend.

That nice weather is good news for the second half of Balloon Fiesta. With sunny skies and cool temperatures expected the next several mornings, the attention now turns to the wind. Winds look to cooperate for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. However, the winds are expected to elevate a little over the weekend. We’ll have to keep a close eye on this, especially for Sunday.