Hobbs Police Department responds to lawsuit claiming racial discrimination

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is now speaking out following a lawsuit by former officers claiming racial discrimination.

The lawsuit filed last week says two African American officers and a white officer were told to make a certain number of arrests a month, and they should go to the east side of town to do it.

The east side of town is predominately an African American community.

One of the officers also reported a sergeant allowed another officer to use “the n-word.”

Tuesday, the department issued a statement in part saying, “The Hobbs Police Department is committed to providing quality and professional service to all citizens and we will continue to serve our community in a professional and unbiased manner.”

They say when they are served with the lawsuit, the allegations will be reviewed.