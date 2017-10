ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know with all the crazy basketball tricks they do, a Harlem Globetrotter has never made a shot from a hot air balloon? That is, until now.

Globetrotters star “Buckets Blake” made the shot at Balloon Fiesta Park from a Globetrotters-styled red, white and blue balloon.

The world famous team is in New Mexico to play three games next week. They’ll be at the Santa Ana Star Center, The Pit, and the Pan-Am Center in Las Cruces.