Group to propose more funding for New Mexico classrooms

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is spending a lot of money on education but not enough is going into the classroom, according to one group.

“What we’ve seen over the last 20 years is New Mexico is spending more on education but our student results remains stuck at the bottom of the nation. One piece we need to look at — how are we spending our money — and shift more money to where it makes the most difference for students,” said Kristina Fisher, Associate Director of Think New Mexico.

Think New Mexico released a report that shows New Mexico still towards the bottom of dollars spent per student at about $9,400. The national average is $11,000.

Now the group is proposing legislation that would set a minimum percentage that schools must put towards the classroom — things like teacher salaries and supplies — instead of spending so much in administration. Right now, districts set their own budgets.

The group says it’s working with lawmakers to put together a bill for the next legislative session. Several lawmakers KRQE News 13 spoke with say they like the idea, but have to get a better look at the proposal before deciding if they’ll support it.

