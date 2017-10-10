Former Santa Fe deputy could face civil suit over fatal shooting of partner

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the Santa Fe County deputy who was killed by his partner in a Las Cruces hotel may file a civil suit to try and get justice, but they’ll have to do it soon because the clock is ticking.

In the past week, Jeremy Martin’s widow filed a request asking a judge to appoint her as her husband’s representative in a wrongful death lawsuit.

“His four children deserve to be told that the man who shot their father in the back, that there are consequences for that behavior,” Sarah Martin said back in May, after a jury was split on Tai Chan’s guilt leading to a second mistrial.

While there is a third trial scheduled for next year, court documents show the family anticipates filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Chan, too.

Chan is accused of shooting Sarah Martin’s husband in the back during a drunken fight in a Las Cruces hotel in 2014. The two Santa Fe County deputies were in Las Cruces after transporting an inmate.

Martin’s brother says the family has been focused on the criminal case up to now, hoping for a murder conviction. October 27, 2017 will mark three years since the killing, and that’s also the deadline for filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

“As for the civil suit, we’re not going to comment on that, but we are continuing to fight for Deputy Jeremy Martin,” Martin’s brother, James Martin, said.

In a civil suit, Martin’s attorney won’t have to prove Chan is guilty of murder beyond a reasonable doubt, just that the majority of evidence proves it was an unjust killing.

Tai Chan has maintained it was self-defense, that Martin attacked him and went for his gun. His attorney in the criminal case, John Day, says that he won’t be handling the civil case, but says Chan has been expecting it.

Sarah Martin’s attorney declined to comment other than to acknowledge there is a deadline looming.

The third Tai Chan murder trial is scheduled for April, once again in Las Cruces.