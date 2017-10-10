For Your Health: iHearU App for Smartphones

People that suffer from hearing impairment can often find restaurants, coffee shops and other public places difficult to enjoy. Thankfully, a new app will help users find locations in their cities considered “ear-friendly.”

Dr. Kathleen Romero with Audiology Associates is encouraging clients to explore the possibilities with iHearU, a new app that creates a network of locations that have quiet ambiance conducive to better hearing.

Dr. Romero brings the app’s creator, Dr. Kelly Tremblay, to the Living studios to discuss this app, and how it can help users enjoy public places. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

For more information, visit RomeroHearing.com.