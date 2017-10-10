Downed cement barrier left in Albuquerque yard for days

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It appears even a cement barrier can’t keep speeders off the sidewalks and out of yards around Albuquerque, especially in Nob Hill.

“I think it’s a little bit easier to speed on Lead and Coal since they’re one-ways,” neighbor Ericka Olvera said.

Another issue for neighbors at Coal and Wellesley is the delayed response from the city in picking up the downed pillar laying on a front yard at Coal and Wellesley since at least Sunday.

Mark Motsko with the Department of Municipal Development said issues like the downed barrier or a street sign that aren’t an immediate public safety concern can go unnoticed if no one reports them to the city.

However, a crew that came out over the weekend to put up the temporary one-way sign, just left the mess behind. Then on Tuesday, a crew installing the new one-way sign looked at the damaged pillar still on the front lawn, then drove away.

Motsko said the reason for that is a matter of safety.

“[The barrier] is actually a light and it is electrified so it does have power to it. Those crews aren’t licensed to touch electric lines so we actually have to call in our contractor,” he said.

There is now a work order for a contractor to pick it up, and Motsko encourages people to use the 311 app to report these issues crews might otherwise miss while driving around town.

“We heavily rely on the eyes and ear of the citizens of aAbuquerque to let us know when a situation like this- a smaller sidewalk light is out or a traffic sign is out,” he said. “We can’t monitor the thousands and thousands we have existing so we depend on the people of Albuquerque to see if they are down. Go ahead and call 311 and that creates the ticket.”

There is now a work order in for a contractor to pick up the barrier. No word on when that will happen.

KRQE News 13 called Albuquerque Police to get some information on the crash that caused all that damage, but did not hear back by Tuesday afternoon.