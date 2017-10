ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maybe rest has come at a good time. The Dallas Cowboys have defensive personnel that need a break to heal, mainly Sean Lee.

A week off can only do his strained hamstring good. For the team and Cowboys’ fans he would be a welcomed sight if he is ready when the Cowboys take on the San Francisco October 22.

In his latest offering on the team, Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys need a healthy Lee and to avoid, what Mickey calls, a recipe for disaster.