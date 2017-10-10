APS board president drafts letter to PED against science changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Board of Education President for Albuquerque Public Schools is firing back at the New Mexico Public Education Department.

After the state agency recommended adopting changes to how science is taught in schools, President David Peercy is saying, not so fast.

Peercy drafted a letter addressed to PED, and the board will be discussing it during Tuesday’s meeting. It’s been a highly debated topic since the proposal was announced in September.

“I think it’s very damaging to public education,” said Board of Education member Barbara Peterson.

In an interview with KRQE News 13 in September, PED Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski said, “These standards get [students] ready for the 21st century in a way that our standards for the past decade just haven’t done.”

He addressed many people’s concerns about climate change and evolution in the proposed changes to the science standards.

“It’s politically motivated,” said Stephanie Ly, President of the New Mexico Teachers Union, in a September interview.

She says the standards would change the wording of “climate change” to “fluctuations in climate.” The Santa Fe Public School Board also unanimously voted to oppose the standards.

In addition, a group of 61 senior senior technical staff at Los Alamos National Labs also wrote a letter to PED saying, “There is absolutely no scientific rationale for weakening the treatment of these subjects.”

“I just see these proposals from the Public Ed Department as being political throwbacks,” said Peterson.

In response to the board president drafting the letter to PED, Peterson says she has concerns about how evolution would be taught if these changes are made.

“I went to school in the 1950’s in Birmingham, Alabama, and evolution was hotly debated at that point in the 1950’s and science won out,” she said.

Peercy’s letter says the changes “conflict with the principles of inquiry science,” and “reflect negatively on the strong science community embedded in New Mexico culture.”

“I’m hoping that we can say that Albuquerque Public School Board strongly supports evidence and research based science in our schools,” said Peterson.

The Board of Education will be voting on the letter at Tuesday’s meeting.

PED will be holding a public hearing on October 16 on the proposed science standards. KRQE News 13 reached out to PED for comment on the letter, but have not heard back.