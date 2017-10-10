America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race winners announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three days and thousands of miles later, the America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race has wrapped up.

The winners — Swiss team Laurent Sciboz and Nicolas Tieche. They traveled the farthest, landing 2,278 miles from Balloon Fiesta Park in Newfoundland, Canada.

Coming in second were Andy Cayton from the U.S. and Krzysztof Zapart from Poland, touching down Tuesday afternoon along the Quebec Coast.

Last year’s champs, locals Peter Cuneo and Barbara Fricke, took third place landing in Vermont.