Albuquerque man shows off vehicle inspired by post-apocalyptic movies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Johnny Amason has a car with a post apocalyptic movie theme. He’s part of a “tribe” that travels the Mad Max-themed Wasteland Weekend Festival in Southern California every year.

“The second I went, the year I was there it was done for me. I was going to go every year until the day I die,” said Amason.

“Grievance” is equipped with a missile, gas mask and other accessories you might need to survive the chaos found in a post-apocalyptic movie.

“Grievance” doesn’t have any legal issues in the state of New Mexico, but she does violate a couple of laws in the state of California. Amason said police will usually give them a pass on their way to the festival.

Amason took KRQE News 13 for a ride in “Grievance.” As you might expect, the vehicle attracts a lot of stares and a lot of attention.

“It’s really different from anything I’ve ever seen before,” said a man taking a picture of the car.

Amason also has motorcycles he designs as part of his passion for Wasteland.

“That genre has always captured me. It’s always been something where I can imagine just living that lifestyle,” said Amason.

Amason said some of the cars and bikes he’s designed have been used in Longmire and Breaking Bad. “Grievance” won Best in Class Daily Driver at this year’s Wasteland Weekend.