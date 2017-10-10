AG’s Office: APS board member accused of stealing thousands resigns

Analee Maestas
Analee Maestas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Analee Maestas has resigned from the Albuquerque Public School Board.

Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Tuesday afternoon that Maestas resigned effective immediately.

KRQE News 13 first reported about the scandal last year when it appeared Analee Maestas used school money to pay for carpet cleaning at her home.

Analee Maestas is accused of stealing nearly $700,000 while she was director of the charter school, La Promesa Early Learning Center.

Albuquerque Police says its white collar and organized crime units are working with the DA to file charges, but have not said who will be facing charges.

Maestas was not at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

