Walmart to make returns quicker with mobile app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trying to return something you bought can be a pain- especially if you buy it online. What if there was an app for that?

This is the idea behind a new program at Walmart.

The company says you will soon be able to use the Walmart mobile app to scan the product and give a reason for your return.

Then you will be able to skip the return line and use a special express lane at customer service.

The new program applies to products bought online and shipped to you starting next month. It will apply to in-store purchases starting next year.