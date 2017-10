VALENCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are on scene at the Valencia Regional Airport responding to a plane malfunctioning during takeoff.

New Mexico State Police tweeted Monday that the pilot has non-life threatening injuries.

