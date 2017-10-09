Neighbors complain about motorcyclists following BCSO reckless driving incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has sparked reaction on both sides- a picture of a Bernalillo County Deputy pointing a gun at a motorcyclist.

There is now an internal affairs and criminal investigation into the motorcycle incident.

Neighbors in the northeast where it happened said these bikers have been a problem and they’re sick of it.

“it’s annoying. We hear it on a regular basis. I would say two to three times a week. When we have our windows open at night it wakes us up for sure,” said Jenica Christopherson who lives along Tramway.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales said the deputy did not violate any department procedure and he doesn’t know if any of the motorcyclists will face any charges.

The Sheriff did respond to the backlash from the public on the picture of the deputy point a gun at the motorcyclist.

“Don’t base it on those twenty seconds. Try to realize that these things are sometimes more complicated then they might realize and that we need more information so we can give them a better understanding,” said the Sheriff Gonzales.

At the press conference today, the sheriff played a 911 call from a concerned motorist and video of the alleged group of motorcyclists.

They received 45 calls about the incident. The sheriff said the deputy can pull his weapon without having any intention of using it f he feels a threat.

The High Desert Neighborhood Association near Academy and Tramway said they get complaint calls every day about the bikers.

The sheriff did not release the name of the deputies involved calling it a personnel matter. They add that no one has come forward and they are looking for witnesses.