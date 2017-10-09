Santa Fe police search for violent purse-snatcher

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are looking for a violent purse-snatcher.

According to the New Mexican, a woman was loading her groceries into her car at the Smith’s on Pacheco Street Saturday afternoon when a man grabbed her purse from the back of her car.

Police say the woman ran after the man, there was a scuffle and the man got in his get-away car and dragged the woman through the parking lot before getting away.

The woman was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Witnesses say the suspect was in a gold Chevy Equinox SUV.

 

