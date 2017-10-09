Santa Fe celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day amid tensions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Santa Fe is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a serious of Native American dance performances on the city’s downtown plaza.

Last year Santa Fe began honoring Native Americans on the federal Columbus Day holiday.

The performances Monday take place amid simmering tensions over a separate annual local tribute to Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas, who led the 1692 return to Santa Fe of colonists who were driven out by a Native American revolt in 1680.

In September, eight people were arrested at protests of the ceremonial reenactment of de Vargas’ arrival.

Critics of the pageant say it obscures the cruelties inflicted by de Vargas. Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales has ordered a comprehensive survey of historical monuments and cultural events that is overdue for publication.