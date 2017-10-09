Samaritan Counseling Center closing its doors after 30 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Samaritan Counseling Center has announced that after 30 years, they will be closing its doors on October 20.

The center was founded in 1987 and serves 3,000 mental health clients each year. It is also one of the few nonprofit mental health centers that serve immigrants, refugees and people who cannot afford mental health services.

“We see a segment of the population that generally doesn’t have access to these types of professional services,” said CEO John Grassham. “We’re proud to have been able to serve Albuquerque for so many years and we will help our clients get the services they need.”

According to a release, the location on Medical Arts Avenue and the one at the St. Joseph Center for Children will close.

The annual Ethics in Business Awards that the center hosts will also continue through another nonprofit. “We would like to thank our partners through the years, including the Better Business Bureau, and our Samaritan sponsors for Ethics in Business Awards,” Grassham said in a release.

At this time it is unclear as to why the center is closing their doors.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.