Rio Rancho Police Department gets vests for K9 Unit

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Rio Rancho Police Department’s K9 unit will be going to work with vests built to protect each dog.

The community and organizations came together to raise money to purchase the vests.

Like their handlers, each K9 vest was custom fitted for each dog. The ballistic vests will protect the dogs against knife and gun

“This piece of equipment protects that investment in the animal as well as for their safety,” said Captain Ron Vigil, Rio Rancho Police Department.

We first told you about how the Rio Rancho community was working to raise money for the vests back in January. Since then, Evan Anderson with the National Police Dog Foundation, says they were able to raise over $15,000 through three different fundraisers. This is all thanks to other community non-profits including the Rio Rancho McDonald’s restaurants pitching in.

That money covered the costs of three vests plus other equipment and medical expenses for the dogs.

The Rio Rancho Police Department just received the vests a few days ago and Captain Vigil says these vests will help police in the apprehension of violent felons.

He says they’ve already helped the department in responding to dangerous situations.

“We’ve had to recently search for suspects who were armed with a weapon, in that case, it was a handgun. It involved a neighborhood here in Rio Rancho,” Captain Vigil said.

Captain Vigil also says these vests will be worn by the dogs every day. This is the first time their whole K9 Unit has been outfitted with ballistic vests.