LOGAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Recent rains have brought a sight you don’t normally see in eastern New Mexico.

Rains pushed Ute Lake near Logan above the edge of Ute Dam over the weekend, sending water into the Canadian River.

Jared Winegeart took a video showing family and others playing in the water, a sight that has not been seen in decades.

KRQE News 13 reached out to New Mexico State Parks for more information on water levels and rain totals but have not heard back.