Police: Man who crashed into neighbor’s fence was nearly four times the legal limit



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just minutes after Albuquerque Police said Lance Murray crashed into his neighbor’s fence, officers found him a block away in an RV, passed out drunk.

It’s not Murray’s first run-in with police and he’s even had a handful of DWI arrests. But this time officers said he was nearly four times the legal limit.

According to a police report, Murray drove an RV through his neighbor’s “chain link fence and cinder block wall” last Thursday. The incident happened in a neighborhood near Comanche and Carlisle.

Neighbors told police Murray is known for driving drunk.

“This time, he almost hit the fire hydrant,” a neighbor said.

Police caught up with Murray a block away from the crash. He was asleep on the driver side and told police he didn’t remember the crash.

“Do you see where you’re parked right now? You’re in the street. You’re in the way of traffic, past the stop sign,” one officer explained to Murray.

At first, Murray refused to step outside, but when he did, he could barely walk.

When officers asked him how long he had been asleep in the RV, he responded, “10 years.”

Murray finally admitted to drinking “maybe a half-of-a-fifth.”

Officers found a half empty bottle of Vodka in the front, passenger seat of the RV. Murray is still behind bars.

He was charged with DWI and criminal damage to property.

Murray had two warrants out for his arrest for failing to comply with condition of release in cases that involve battery and aggravated assault against a family member.