October 9th Morning Rush: Windy weather causes static display at Balloon Fiesta

1. Cool windy temperatures are expected throughout Monday. The afternoon will warm up to 60s but stronger winds are expected.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

2. A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy that is seen pointing a gun at a motorcyclist from a moving patrol car is facing scrutiny from many people on social media. It happened along a stretch of tramway Saturday as the deputies and motorcyclists were headed south. BCSO says a group of about 50 motorcyclists were driving recklessly and racing. Deputies say some of the bikers flashed gang signs and surrounded the deputies when they tried to pull them over. The sheriff’s office says they were putting the deputies pursuing them in danger and there will be a thorough investigation.

Full Story: Backlash ensues after deputy points gun at motorcyclist

3. A local church is trying to repair the damage left behind after vandals did a number on their place of worship again. Members of Metro Church on Lomas near Washington showed up Sunday to find their windows broken. It has happened four times in the past five months. Albuquerque Police says the church also made a report of a shed being broken into. Members of the church say considering how often the windows are hit it can’t be random. The church has surveillance cameras but they didn’t capture a clear picture of the person’s face.

Full Story: Vandals repeatedly target Albuquerque church

4. The family of a Gallup school secretary who was killed in the Las Vegas massacre is preparing to say goodbye this week. Lisa Romero-Muniz was celebrating her seventh anniversary with her husband and was gunned down along dozens of others at an outdoor concert. While Chris Muniz isn’t ready to talk about the horrific events that day, he says he hopes the kids she inspired graduate and go on to better themselves which is what she wanted. A public memorial is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at Red Rock State Park.

Full Story: Family of Gallup woman killed in Las Vegas massacre speaks out

5. As you wake up teams competing in the “America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race” are racking up some serious miles. The eight gas balloons took off from Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday night. At last check a team from Switzerland appears to be in the lead, approaching Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Full Story: America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race underway

Morning’s Top Stories