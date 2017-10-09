New Mexico students compete in ‘Near Space Challenge’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico middle and high schoolers have their eyes on the skies this week but not just for balloon gazing.

Students from 26 schools are competing in the Near Space Challenge at West Mesa High school.

It’s a chance for students to show off their STEM skills with events like the rocket launch and drone races.

Monday morning was the scientific engineering challenge. It required students to fly eggs by balloon up to 85,000 feet up, placing them in an enclosure that would keep them from breaking when they came back down.

Students say it’s not only about learning science, but it’s also about teamwork.

The Near Space Challenge continues through Wednesday.