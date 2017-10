RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Navajo Code Talker David Patterson Sr. has died.

Tribal officials say Patterson died Sunday in Rio Rancho at age 94 from pneumonia and complications from a subdural hematoma.

Patterson served in the Marine Corps from 1943 to 1945 and was the recipient of the silver congressional medal of honor in 2001.

After his military service, Patterson worked for the tribe’s division of social services until retiring in 1987.