National Park Service considers raising fee to visit Capulin Volcano

CAPULIN, N.M. (KRQE) – Would you be willing to pay more to visit the Capulin Volcano? This is what the National Park Service wants to know.

They are considering a fee increase, more than doubling it to $15 per vehicle.

Right now it is $7 a vehicle.

The Park Service is taking public comment on the proposal.

The fees help keep the monument in good repair. They recently helped fund a remodel of the visitor center and new exhibits along with updated signage and improvements for the wildlife in the area.