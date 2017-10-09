Man sets new beard pull-up record

NISKISI, Alaska (KRQE) – A high school athletic director from Alaska and one of his students have pulled off a world record you have to see to believe.

Dylan Hooper put his strength to the test over the weekend when 146-pound student Justin Cox used his beard for a pull-up, setting a new unofficial record.

“My neck is what I was worried about more because the neck has to support all that weight, and that can be quite a challenge,” said Hooper.

Hooper stole the record from a man in Turkey, who set the mark in the beard pull in 2013 with 140 pounds.