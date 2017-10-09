Lobos Offensive line on Joe Moore midseason honor roll

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – It’s recognition for the guys upfront.

The University of New Mexico Lobos offensive line is one of 21 on the Joe Moore midseason honor roll which honors the nations top line. Sixteen of the 21 lines are top 25 teams. The Lobos were singled out for a few reasons. Lobo running backs average 4.24 yards per carry before contact.

The team’s 266.8 rush yards per game is 12th in the FBS and 2nd in the Mountain West. The 3-2 Lobos led the nation in rush yards per game last season. The team is coming off of a bye week and will play at Fresno State Saturday.