John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

A quick hitting winter storm will scrape northern New Mexico this evening and tonight. This will deliver a few inches of snow over the northern high terrain and cooler air for much of the state. A Freeze Warning is in effect from the northeast to the Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque. We could see temperatures just hit the freezing mark right at sunrise, especially in the valley.

The storm system will also bring a decent round of wind. However, the storm is moving quickly and will be pulling away by sunrise Tuesday morning. The big question for Balloon Fiesta will be whether or not the winds pull back in time for the morning balloon launch. The good news for Balloon Fiesta is that the weather will go quiet for the rest of the week, allowing for better flying conditions. Temperatures will also warm back up for the closing weekend of Fiesta.