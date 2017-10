Fall is in the air, and it’s the perfect time to cozy up to a warm bowl of soup. Registered dietitian Sara Robbins from Dairy Max stops by to show us one of her seasonal favorites, tomato basil soup with grilled cheese.

The soup offers a rich burst of antioxidants, proteins and other nutrients. In addition, it’ll keep your body warm from the inside out as those temperatures start to fall.

For more information and other recipes visit DairyDiscoveryZone.com.