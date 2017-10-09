Hobbs PD looking for answers after bullets flew their way

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bullets were flying during a recent traffic stop in Hobbs, but it wasn’t anyone in the car doing the shooting.

What started out as a traffic stop soon turned into much more. “Dispatch! Shots fired, shots fired!” said an officer.

Officers were talking to a passenger in a car they pulled over Tuesday, October 3 when bullets started flying. It didn’t take them long to find out the story behind it.

That passenger already had a bullet wound- he says from the night before.

As the officer was looking at the passenger’s gunshot wound he said, “That’s right on,” explaining how the bullet hit the skin.

The passenger then explained, “It came right through the back window like at an angle. It like broke through the back window and I was like ‘ow’.”

The officer told the passenger to just leave the wound alone because medics were on the way, but before the medics could get there someone started shooting.

“Two shots just came, they just came! Dispatch, someone just shot two shots right at us! I think from the residents south of us,” an officer yelled as he ducked behind his vehicle.

Officers searched for the source of the bullets but they couldn’t find the shooter.

Hobbs police actually answered the original shooting call without knowing it at the time. They got a call of people in two cars shooting at each other. When they got there they found bullet casings, but no victims.