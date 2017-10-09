Former New Mexico high school players shine in ALDS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – They both starred for their respective high schools back in the day.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Astros pitcher Ken Giles shined on the big stage Monday as the Astros advanced to the American League Divisional Series with a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Bregman, an Albuqerque Academy graduate, tied the game in the 8th inning with a solo shot to left. “Our veterans in the clubhouse they told me, they told me before that at bat, I was 0 for 10 leading up to that, they said hey it just takes one at bat, one swing and I was fortunate enough to put a good one on it,” said Bregman.

Former Rio Grande Ravens star pitcher Ken Giles closed out the game for the Astros, pitching the final two innings of the game. He gave up one run in two innings of work. Giles got the save. Justin Verlander, who came on in relief in the fifth got the win. The Astros will get the winner of the Cleveland and New York Yankees divisional series in the ALCS. That series is currently tied at two wins each with game five scheduled for Wednesday in Cleveland.