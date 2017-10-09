For the Family: ABQ XCape Room

Test your problem-solving skills with your friends at the ABQ XCape Room. It’s the perfect post-mass ascension event, offering a trio of Hollywood-themed rooms.

The Fox New Mexico team headed out to test their wits on the “Camp Crystal Lake” room- inspired by the horror movie franchise, Friday the 13th. Within 60 minutes, your team must solve a series of puzzles and riddles, which will lead you one step closer to escape. Once your time’s up -Jason has claimed more victims.

The ABQ XCape Room is offering discounts by using the promo code, “FIESTA” at checkout. To book your adventure, log on to ABQXcapeRoom.com.