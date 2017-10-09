Community Calendar: St Pius Fine Arts Hoedown

Join St. Piux X for their outdoor Hoedown, benefiting their fine arts programming and scholarship fund. As funds for the arts continue to be placed on the chopping block, St Pius is taking proactive measures with a fun, family-friendly event.

Food, country dancing and an art sale will be taking place on the St Pius campus off Coors Blvd this Friday, October 13th. The event is absolutely free to attend, with proceeds from the art sales supporting the arts.

The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. For details, visit SaintPiusX.com.