City designs new plan to help pedestrians along busy street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cars are constantly flying down Montano and bicyclists and pedestrians are rushing across it.

“I’ve crossed this street too many times and it’s scary,” said Jackie Adams who works nearby.

There’s no legal place to cross the street for at least half a mile in each direction.

“There are no crosswalks, you just have to take your chance and wait for a car and run,” Adams said.

The city knows jaywalking is a problem in this area and they are designing a way to fix it.

“We’ll have signage at that location. We’re currently looking at design options,” said Keith Reed from Albuquerque Municipal Development.

The plan is a pedestrian refuge and not an actual crosswalk. This means that cars don’t have to stop for pedestrians.

“They don’t have to get across the entire roadway. They’ll be able to have the refuge in the center of the road to provide some positive protection from vehicles,” said Keith Reed.

Right now the plan includes signage on both sides of the road and in the median. Sections of the sides of the sidewalks and the median would also be lowered to make crossing easier.

“I don’t think it’s going to make that much difference. It’s nice to have a crosswalk to use, but whether people slow down or pay attention I don’t that’s going to happen,” said Adams.

She hopes the city adds flashing light to help get drivers attention and make them slow down.

The city says flashing lights may be part of the final plan. Currently, it is still in the design phase.

There is also not a projected price or timeline yet for the completion of this project.