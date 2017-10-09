City councilor tackles speeding with new roundabouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- For years, neighbors along Claremont Avenue between Pennsylvania and Louisiana said it has been plagued by speeders and people using the road as a cut-through.

“Nobody needs to drive that fast,” said Jodi Stinebaugh.

But residents are finally getting some relief.

“That section of Claremont has been particularly troublesome,” said Diane Gibson.

The city councilor said the problem was so bad, the City conducted a traffic study. Then they put in two roundabouts.

“We’ve known about this because we’ve been getting complaints,” said Gibson.

She said one complaint really honed in on the issue and showed her how bad the road had gotten.

“She actually witnessed two cars driving side by side, racing actually, not just driving, racing down Claremont,” she said.

Stinebaugh lives on Charleston between Claremont and Phoenix.

“I’ve been clobbered, a neighbors kid was clobbered. People don’t pay attention to the stop signs,” she said.

Stinebaugh said both roads have issues, but she feels the roundabouts can only help.

“I think anything that makes drivers more mindful of their surroundings and either pedestrians or other drivers, is really important,” said Stinebaugh.

Diane Gibson isn’t stopping her plan to tackle speeding issues on Claremont. She also has plans for La Corrida, a residential street between Pennsylvania and Comanche.

“That area there, I’ve also gotten several complaints of people using it for cut-through,” said Gibson.

She said plans have already been drawn up, similar to that of what’s been done on Claremont. A project that so far has been a success.

Gibson said her office sent out letters to residents that live along La Corrida and she said they’ve already received feedback. A public meeting on the matter is in the works for residents to let their opinions on the plan be heard.