City councilor calls for Congressional hearings on ATF raids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor is calling on Congress to do something about recent ATF raids.

City Councilor Pat Davis called into question tactics used by the Bureau of Alchohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

He says the operation used criminal offenders from outside the city as informants. He calls into question why they chose Albuquerque and says they targeted minorities, homeless and the poor.

He heard from people impacted, legal experts and organizations.

“There have that have been people who I wouldn’t consider to be the worst of the worst, even though they may have made some bad choices on some hard times to get into drugs,” said Davis.

Davis is now calling for Congressional hearings.

 

