Chris’ Monday Evening Forecast

Cold air has punched into New Mexico and snow is falling in the Sangre De Cristo mountains. The snow is not going to stick around for very long. That’s because the storm system is going to move out fairly quickly tonight. But, in its wake temperatures are going to plummet to freezing or well below freezing.

Freeze and Hard Freeze warnings are up for most of central and northern New Mexico for Tuesday morning. Some areas will be waking up to temps in the teens and low 20s. Albuquerque will dip into the 30s and come close to freezing while Santa Fe will dip below freezing.

Temperatures start to warm back up for the middle and latter portion of the week.