Bernalillo County Sheriff addresses ‘show of force’ incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sherrif’s Department held a press conference Monday addressing the viral video that shows a BCSO deputy pulling a gun on a motorcyclist while traveling down Tramway.

Sherrif Gonzales described the incident, saying about 50 motorcyclists creating an “unsafe driving environment” led to 30-45 calls from concerned citizens.

Responding deputies turned off their sirens and lights, at which point they became surrounded by motorcyclists waving hand signals.

One deputy sped up and aimed a gun at a motorcyclist as a “sign of force.”

The Sheriff said the deputy’s action was in accordance with BCSO’s standard operating procedure.

He played audio of a 911 call from a person describing the motorcycling group as well as a video showing the cyclists driving recklessly.

The Sherrif said detectives were asking the public for information, as they were unable to ID the cyclists involved.

He said detectives are looking to determine the identity of the rider in the pink shirt since “in order to have a crime, you have to have a victim.”

There is currently an internal affairs and criminal investigation into the incident.