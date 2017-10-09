Balloons launched Monday after wind delay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A windy morning made for an uncertain ascension at the Balloon Fiesta, but in the end, some balloons did end up in the air.

The balloons were set to launch at 7 a.m. but officials put off giving the green light until after 7:30 a.m.

The delay forced the cancellation of Monday’s flying competition. “The balloons launching from the field here would be flying towards the Indian reservation and that’s a lot of balloons that way. We thought the competitors could land here at the field but you’ve got to think about everyone else that’s flying,” said pilot Nick Donner.

Fans that were hoping to see some colors in the sky were not disappointed. After launch, a number of balloons drifted to the south.

