Balloon Fiesta: Monday Updates

It’s a #fundaymoday at the @balloonfiesta ! Here with @dee3_balloon and their #secondattempt at the #dawnpatrol … no flight yet, not looking good for a flight today …but still a great Monday Morning!! #balloonlife #ballooning #balloon #kiltedOG #kiltedlife #kilted #bearded #beardedlife #balloonfiesta2017 #albuquerqueballoonfiesta #flagballoon

A post shared by KiltedOG (@christophergullick) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:06am PDT