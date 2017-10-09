America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race has been underway for almost 72 hours and the contestants are racking up some serious miles.

The eight gas balloons took off from Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday night, each hoping to snag first place by landing the farthest from Albuquerque.

At last check, a team from Switzerland was at the front of the competition, near Minneapolis.

Local balloonists Peter Cueno and Barbara Fricke won the America’s Challenge last year, landing nearly 900 miles from Albuquerque.

So far on this year’s journey, they’ve traveled more than 844 miles and are currently driving northeast over Iowa.

They are also just ahead of Phil Bryant and Mike Emich, another U.S. team, who are just now over Missouri.

To keep tabs on the contestant’s progress, click here.