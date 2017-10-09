AFD advises families to have two plans in case of fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department is asking families to think about what would they do if a fire broke out in their home and advises them to have two plans.

According to AFD, a typical fire may only allow a one to two-minute window of escaping time, which is why creating a plan is crucial.

“Developing and practicing a home escape plan is important and should be done monthly,” Gil Santistevan, Interim Fire Chief of the Albuquerque Fire Department said in a press release. “That pre-planning is what everyone will draw upon to snap into action and escape as quickly as possible in the event of a fire.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” will help better educate the public about the critical importance of developing a home escape plan. A home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home, near all sleeping areas and in every bedroom. It also includes two ways out of every room (usually through a door and window) with a clear path to an outside meeting place that is a safe distance away from the home.

Fire Prevention Week starts October 8 and runs to October 14.

NFPA and the Albuquerque Fire Department offer these additional tips and recommendations for developing and practicing a home escape plan:

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave — this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

To learn more about this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out” and home escape planning, visit www.firepreventionweek.org